Profile Picture

WeWork

Profile Picture

Founded in 2010, WeWork provides flexible working spaces and solutions for established enterprises and growing startups alike. It provides customers with a variety of services, including headquarter spaces, private offices, office suites and shared workspaces. 

“From a 500-person HQ to a one-person satellite, WeWork creates a custom workplace experience that eliminates hassle, inspires employees and fosters a culture that attracts top talent,” the company says.

Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website

Company Reports with WeWork

View All
Featured

WeWork: The time for flexible work environments is now

Gary Levitan, Global Head of Procurement, Sourcing and Supply Chain, WeWork on why the time is now for flexible working and the need for procurement talent

Read more

Interviews with WeWork

View All
Featured

Gary Levitan

Global Head of Procurement at WeWork

Read more

Videos with WeWork

View All
Featured

WeWork: The time for flexible work environments is now

Executives in WeWork

View All

Gary Levitan

Global Head of Procurement

Read more