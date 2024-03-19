WM (Waste Management, Inc)

Company Profile

Founded in 1968, WM (Waste Management) is a leading provider of comprehensive waste management and environmental services in North America. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, the company offers a range of services designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers, including waste disposal, recycling, and waste-to-energy solutions. WM's innovative practices and commitment to environmental stewardship set it apart in the industry.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, WM operates with a workforce of 45,000 employees dedicated to delivering exceptional service and sustainable solutions. Under the leadership of CEO James C. Fish, Jr., the company continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of waste management and environmental services. WM is deeply committed to reducing its environmental footprint and promoting a circular economy.

WM's services are designed to cater to both residential and industrial clients, offering tailored waste management solutions that prioritise efficiency and sustainability. The company operates numerous landfills and recycling facilities across North America, ensuring responsible waste disposal and resource recovery. WM's waste-to-energy initiatives further demonstrate its dedication to transforming waste into valuable resources, contributing to a cleaner, greener future.