Woolworths

Woolworths Company Facts
HQ Location
Bella Vista, New South Wales, Australia
Employee Count
215000
CEO
Brad Banducci
Revenue
$42.56bn

Founded in 1924, Woolworths Group has grown into one of Australia and New Zealand's most prominent retailers. With a strategic focus on innovation and customer service, Woolworths Group operates an extensive network of supermarkets, liquor stores, and general merchandise outlets, serving millions of customers every day.

Under the leadership of CEO Brad Banducci, Woolworths Group is committed to providing high-quality products and services. The company leverages advanced digital and technology solutions to enhance its supply chain and logistics operations, ensuring timely delivery and exceptional customer experiences. Woolworths Group is also dedicated to sustainable sourcing practices and community engagement, reflecting its commitment to environmental responsibility and social impact.

With a workforce of approximately 215,000 employees, Woolworths Group remains a cornerstone of the retail sector in Australia and New Zealand. The company's diverse portfolio includes not only food and grocery but also liquor, general merchandise, and financial services, catering to a wide range of consumer needs. As a forward-thinking enterprise, Woolworths Group continues to innovate and adapt, solidifying its position as a market leader.

Keywords and Services
Retail
Supermarkets
Food and Grocery
Liquor
General Merchandise
Hotels
Financial Services
Supply Chain and Logistics
Digital and Technology
Sustainable Sourcing
Community Engagement
Visit Partner Website

Executives in Woolworths

Yogan Naidu

Head of Non-Trade Procurement

