Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,000 hotels across over 95 countries. Through its network of approximately 819,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry

Philip Halanen at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts says that success in his procurement and sustainability role comes down to clear and consistent communication

