Wyoming Hyperscale

Liquid-cooled and part of an ecosystem buying DC therms, yielding the first potential hyperscale data centre in North America with Total Power Usage Effectiveness (tPUE) of less than 1. Bringing in select partners and minds to build the hyperscale you should have been planning and permitting two years ago and coming online rapidly. A family project also connected to an indoor family farm. The data centre set-up of the future.

Company Reports with Wyoming Hyperscale

Featured

How Wyoming Hyperscale formed the world's ideal data centre

Wyoming Hyperscale is Trenton Thornock's vision of a liquid-cooled, renewable-fueled, minimal power, no-water, and carbon-negative data centre made real

Interviews with Wyoming Hyperscale

Featured

Trenton Thornock

Founder and Managing Member, Wyoming Hyperscale

Videos with Wyoming Hyperscale

Featured

How Wyoming Hyperscale formed the world's ideal data centre

Executives in Wyoming Hyperscale

Trenton Thornock

Founder and Managing Member

