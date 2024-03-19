Company Profile

Xcel Energy, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a leading energy company dedicated to providing essential energy services to millions of customers across eight states. Established in 1909, Xcel Energy has a rich history of delivering reliable and affordable electricity and natural gas services. The company is committed to sustainability and innovation, striving to reduce carbon emissions and expand its renewable energy portfolio.

Under the leadership of CEO Bob Frenzel, Xcel Energy continues to drive forward with a clear vision of creating a carbon-free future by 2050. The company invests heavily in modernising its infrastructure and integrating advanced technologies to enhance service reliability and customer satisfaction. With a workforce of approximately 12,000 employees, Xcel Energy is well-equipped to meet the evolving energy needs of its diverse customer base.

As a utility services provider, Xcel Energy offers a comprehensive range of services, including electricity generation, natural gas distribution, and renewable energy solutions. The company takes pride in its role as a community partner, supporting economic development and environmental stewardship in the regions it serves. Xcel Energy remains at the forefront of the energy industry, committed to delivering clean, safe, and reliable energy to its customers.