Yum! Brands, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is a global leader in the quick-service restaurant industry. With a significant presence across the globe, Yum! Brands operates well-known chains such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, serving millions of customers daily with a focus on quality, convenience, and customer satisfaction.

The company prides itself on its robust franchise management system, ensuring consistent service and product quality across its numerous outlets. Yum! Brands leverages cutting-edge technology solutions to streamline operations and enhance the dining experience, making it a frontrunner in the industry. Its comprehensive supply chain management ensures the timely delivery of fresh and high-quality ingredients to all its restaurants.

Under the leadership of CEO David Gibbs, Yum! Brands continues to innovate and expand its global footprint while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and community engagement. The company's strategic marketing initiatives and customer-centric approach have cemented its reputation as a trusted and beloved brand worldwide.