2 Months to Go – Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion

Marking a significant milestone in Sustainability LIVE’s ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable future and celebrating and championing diversity, equity, and inclusion, Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion is designed to bring together individuals from various backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the unique contributions that each person can offer.

Highlighting the importance of diversity and promoting inclusivity, Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion is a platform for meaningful dialogue and exchange centred around diversity and inclusion, addressing challenges, initiatives, and strategies for positive change.

To get your FREE virtual tickets, click here.

The Agenda

The one-day virtual event will deep dive into understanding diversity, unconscious bias, inclusive leadership, talent and retention, supplier diversity, diversity and inclusion in sustainability, the impact of AI and other technologies on diversity and inclusion, best practices, and more.

Speakers to keep an eye out for at Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion include Peter Zerp, Supplier Inclusion & Diversity Client Program Lead at Accenture; Furkan Karayel CEO & Inclusive Leadership Advisor at Diversein.com; and Rosanna Duncan, Chief Diversity Officer at Palladium, with many more to be announced soon…

