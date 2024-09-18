Article
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

2 Months to Go – Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion

By Georgia Collins
September 18, 2024
Two months to go until Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion
Just two more months to go until Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion, discover the key talking points for the agenda

Marking a significant milestone in Sustainability LIVE’s ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable future and celebrating and championing diversity, equity, and inclusion, Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion is designed to bring together individuals from various backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the unique contributions that each person can offer. 

Highlighting the importance of diversity and promoting inclusivity, Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion is a platform for meaningful dialogue and exchange centred around diversity and inclusion, addressing challenges, initiatives, and strategies for positive change.

The Agenda

The one-day virtual event will deep dive into understanding diversity, unconscious bias, inclusive leadership, talent and retention, supplier diversity, diversity and inclusion in sustainability, the impact of AI and other technologies on diversity and inclusion, best practices, and more.

Speakers to keep an eye out for at Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion include Peter Zerp, Supplier Inclusion & Diversity Client Program Lead at Accenture; Furkan Karayel CEO & Inclusive Leadership Advisor at Diversein.com; and Rosanna Duncan, Chief Diversity Officer at Palladium, with many more to be announced soon…

It is inspiring to witness the tremendous growth of Sustainability LIVE since its launch in 2022. Sustainability Magazine was established to showcase real people, managing large enterprises who implement sustainability and ESG strategies daily, and to be a single source of truth for influential movers and shakers to listen, learn and network. 

The launch of Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion further builds on our dedication to empowering future leaders of tomorrow and a testament to our commitment to being a voice and platform for all leaders driving inclusivity and uplifting minority groups. I'm proud of all we have achieved together, and I look forward to continuing this important work

Glen White, CEO and Founder of BizClik

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

