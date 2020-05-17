2018 breaks world record for solar PV installation

2018 saw a record number of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects installed across the world, according to the Global Market Outlook.

104.1GW of solar PV capacity was installed in 2018, a 5% increase from 2017’s 99.1GW figure.

Within the European Union (EU), 36% more solar was installed last year, rising from 5.9GW to 8GW.

“The state of solar has dramatically improved in the European Union, illustrated by the EU-28 solar market growing at a much higher pace than the global market,” commented Christian Westermeier, President of SolarPower Europe.

“The EU has set the stage for solar growth by removing the trade measures on solar panels and providing the right framework for solar to thrive through the Clean Energy Package legislation.”

“Now it’s time to take European solar to the next level by putting in place an industrial competitiveness strategy that will unlock massive investments in the solar sector, create high-tech jobs and provide the most cost-competitive clean power to meet the EU’s energy and climate targets.”

In Europe, solar PV capacity installation grew by 20%, from 9.2GW in 2017 to 11GW in 2018.

“As the lowest cost and most easily deployed clean energy technology, solar in Europe has entered a new growth phase,” stated Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe.

“Now it is key that EU Member States set ambitious national solar targets and develop robust implementation guidelines in their 2030 National Energy and Climate plans.”