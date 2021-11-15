Aggreko confirms sponsorship of Sustainability LIVE

What is Aggreko’s influence on sustainability?

The company designs bespoke solutions for electricity, heating and cooling, to replace conventional fuels and energy storage systems used for on-site applications in industries like mining and construction. The company is continuously developing its approach towards the energy transition with the aim of achieving net-zero emissions and supporting its clients in doing so as well.

Aggreko is committed to responsible business practices, taking account of its effects on the planet, increasing transparency of energy sourcing, and assisting its customers to reach their sustainability goals. The organisation has its sights set on the future with innovative solutions for battery storage, combined heated and power (CHP), hybrid energy, and renewable energy, of which the Innovation Playbook provides more detail.

Enabling further sustainability discussions

As one of the main event sponsors, Aggreko is enabling exciting discussions to take place as businesses share the results of their actions to reduce their emissions and maintain a global temperature increase below 1.5C.