AIPH and GreenTech join forces in virtual debate

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) has partnered with GreenTech worldwide events, the Floriculture Sustainability Initiative (FSI) and FloraCulture International (FCI) to create a virtual online international conference. ‘The path to sustainability in ornamental horticulture’ takes place on 30 September 2021, with Royal FloraHolland and PERA as sponsors.

Speakers from across the world will evaluate what the industry is doing to become more sustainable, how it can measure progress and what the future holds. Following a keynote presentation from Dr David Bek of Coventry University, UK, the conference will discuss the role of certification and progress in key areas including plastics, growing media, people and marketing. Other speakers and panelists include:

Jeroen Oudheusden – Floriculture Sustainability Initiative

Susannah Ball – Ball Horticulture, USA

Steve Harper – Growing Media Responsible Sourcing Scheme, UK

Melanie Dürr – Fairtrade International

Maarten Banki – Royal FloraHolland

Daan de Vries – MPS

Kiki Fernandes – Marginpar, Kenya

Dr Audrey Timm – AIPH

Elise Wieringa – Royal Lemkes, the Netherlands

Ximena Franco – Florverde Sustainable Flowers, Colombia

Sven Hoping – Pöppelmann, Germany

Cecilia Luetgebrune – Growing Media Europe

Nada van Schouwenburg – Women Win, the Netherlands

Prof Charlie Hall – Texas A&M University, USA

Leo Swart – Cresultant, the Netherlands

Commenting on the launch of the conference, AIPH Secretary General, Tim Briercliffe, said: “The global ornamental horticulture industry makes such a positive contribution to the planet in so many ways but to create a truly sustainable supply chain we need to share initiatives and work together. This conference provides the perfect platform for taking this forward.”

Director of GreenTech worldwide events, Mariska Dreschler, enthused: “We are delighted to be partnering with AIPH in offering this conference which tackles a key issue facing growers today. The conference further strengthens the exciting programme we have developed for those attending the GreenTech Live & Online 2021 which runs from 28-30 September, in person or online."

Executive Officer of FSI, Jeroen Oudheusden, added: “FSI is committed to supporting the ornamentals industry in achieving its sustainability goals and this conference addresses the key issues that many in the industry are confronting. Through working together like this we can create a sustainable future.”