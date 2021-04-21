Amazon is Europe’s largest renewable energy corporate buyer

Online marketplace Amazon has announced nine new wind and solar energy projects across the U.S., Canada, Spain, Sweden and the UK, making the company Europe’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy.

This totals 206 renewable energy projects globally, including:

71 utility-scale wind and solar projects.

135 solar rooftops on facilities and stores worldwide, which will generate 8.5 GW of electricity production capacity globally.

With this latest announcement, Amazon is now the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in Europe, with more than 2.5 GW of renewable energy capacity, enough to power more than two million European homes a year.

These projects will power Amazon’s corporate offices, Whole Foods Market stores and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers.

All of these projects put Amazon on track to power 100% of its activities with renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the original target of 2030.

Additionally, Amazon has committed in its Climate Pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2040, ahead of the 2050 Paris Agreement.

“Amazon continues to scale up its investments in renewable energy as part of its effort to meet The Climate Pledge, our commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “With these nine new wind and solar projects, we have announced 206 renewable wind and solar projects worldwide, and we are now the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in Europe and globally. Many parts of our business are already operating on renewable energy, and we expect to power all of Amazon with renewable energy by 2025—five years ahead of our original target of 2030.”

The renewable energy projects

Amazon's renewable projects include: