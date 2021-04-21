Article
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

Amazon is Europe’s largest renewable energy corporate buyer

By Helen Sydney Adams
April 21, 2021
undefined mins
With more than 2.5 GW of capacity in Europe and 8.5 GW of renewable energy capacity globally, Amazon is on a path to 100% green energy by 2025

Online marketplace Amazon has announced nine new wind and solar energy projects across the U.S., Canada, Spain, Sweden and the UK, making the company Europe’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy. 

This totals 206 renewable energy projects globally, including:

  • 71 utility-scale wind and solar projects.
  • 135 solar rooftops on facilities and stores worldwide, which will generate 8.5 GW of electricity production capacity globally.

With this latest announcement, Amazon is now the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in Europe, with more than 2.5 GW of renewable energy capacity, enough to power more than two million European homes a year.

These projects will power Amazon’s corporate offices, Whole Foods Market stores and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers.

All of these projects put Amazon on track to power 100% of its activities with renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the original target of 2030.

Additionally, Amazon has committed in its Climate Pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2040, ahead of the 2050 Paris Agreement.

“Amazon continues to scale up its investments in renewable energy as part of its effort to meet The Climate Pledge, our commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “With these nine new wind and solar projects, we have announced 206 renewable wind and solar projects worldwide, and we are now the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in Europe and globally. Many parts of our business are already operating on renewable energy, and we expect to power all of Amazon with renewable energy by 2025—five years ahead of our original target of 2030.”

 

The renewable energy projects 

Amazon's renewable projects include:

  • Based in California’s Imperial Valley, Amazon’s first solar project paired with energy storage allows the company to align solar generation with the greatest demand. The project generates 100 megawatts (MW) of solar energy, which is enough to power over 28,000 homes for a year and includes 70 MW of energy storage. 
  • Amazon's first renewable energy investment in Canada, an 80 MW solar project in Alberta. Once complete, which will produce over 195,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy to the grid, or enough energy to power more than 18,000 Canadian homes for a year.
  • Amazon’s newest project in the UK is a 350 MW wind farm off the coast of Scotland, Amazon’s largest in the country.
  • New projects in the U.S.: Amazon’s first renewable energy project in Oklahoma is a 118 MW wind project located in Murray County. Amazon is also building new solar projects in Ohio’s Allen, Auglaize and Licking counties, creating more than 400 MW of new energy procurement in the state.
  • In Spain, Amazon’s newest solar projects are located in Extremadura and Andalucia. These will add more than 170 MW to the grid.
  • In Northern Sweden, an onshore wind project will produce 258 MW.
AmazonEuropeRenewable EnergyCorporate
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)