Amazon Studies new policy strengthens diverse representation

Amazon Studios has a new inclusion policy, which extends its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity for its content and productions.

For the global Prime Video audience, Amazon Studios hopes to tell stories from different perspectives, covering:

Age, religion, disability (including mental health) and body size

Race, ethnicity and nationality

Sexual orientation, gender, gender identity and gender expression.

This inclusion covers in front of and behind the camera

The policy ensures meaningful visibility in Amazon Studios’ content — both in the stories being told and the people hired to tell them. The policy includes specific goals for Amazon Studios productions, including:

Each film or series with a creative team of three or more people in above-the-line roles (Directors, Writers, Producers) should ideally include a minimum 30% women and 30% members of an underrepresented racial/ethnic group. This aspirational goal will increase to 50% by 2024.

Casting actors whose identity aligns with the character they will be playing.

Aiming to include one character from each of the following categories in speaking roles, with minimum 50% of these to be women: LGBTQIA+, person with a disability, and three regionally underrepresented race/ethnic/cultural groups.

Pay equity across casting, behind the camera staff and crew, and for vendors and suppliers.

Amazon Studios will provide a report template for each production to indicate whether these expectations were met.

On and off the camera, there is a wide range to represent

“Amazon Studios has long prioritised telling innovative and inclusive stories from a diverse range of creative talent, delighting our global audiences”, said Latasha Gillespie, Executive Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Amazon Studios. “We wanted to move beyond good intentions to creating mechanisms that hold us accountable to a high bar. This inclusion policy and inclusion playbook adds important, additional depth and guidance for our internal teams and external partners to ensure we continue to advance our shared mission of amplifying the best creatives and content around the world.”

“Amazon Studios has committed itself to being a thought and action leader in the transformation of our industry”, said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We know how much work there is to be done to improve representation both on camera and behind the scenes, and it starts at home, with us. With clear directives and a commitment to accountability, these guides provide a path toward a more equitable future, both on- and off-camera.”