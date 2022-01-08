Anthesis drives food sustainability through an acquisition

Leaders discussed the amalgamation of sustainability firms

Leaders of both organisations are confident that the acquisition will bring a new level of insights and expertise to the business. The Chief Executive Officer of Anthesis Group, Stuart Mclachlan spoke about the new addition to the global leader in sustainability.

‘2022 will be a significant year for Anthesis as we build on our position as the world’s leading firm of sustainability specialists’, says McLachlan. ‘This strategic move highlights our commitment to the North American region and our determination to drive change through social awareness and education in one of the world’s largest industries. I am delighted to welcome the Provision Coalition Inc. team to Anthesis. We are aligned on driving impact and our combined strength and market-leading expertise will support our clients as they navigate this decisive decade’.

Mereweather also added comments to the discussion about the future for Provision Coalition Inc. ‘Our purpose at Provision is to help the food and beverage industry rise to the challenges of creating a more sustainable food system’, Mereweather explains. ‘As we face this decisive decade, we are thrilled to align our strengths and passions with those of the Anthesis team to deliver more impact, faster, to more companies, together. We have been impressed not just by Anthesis’ ambition, but by their values and look forward to amplifying the creative and ground-breaking work that Provision has become known for, by joining the world’s largest group of sustainability experts’.

