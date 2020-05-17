The April issue of CSO Magazine is live!

Welcome to the April edition of CSO magazine.

Our cover star this month is Canadian retailer Ardene. Today’s retail landscape is facing a number of exciting challenges, yet the business has remained steadfast in its commitment to driving sustainable practices across its internal workforce and supply chain activities, as well as its corporate social responsibility efforts.

From industry leaders to government led initiatives, demands for greener, safer and more sustainable spaces continues to grow. We spoke with Peter Russel, Senior Manager of Sustainability and Alen Postolka, District Energy Manager at The City of Richmond, regarding how the city has remained sustainable while leading with a corporate-first approach, embracing innovative technologies throughout its transformation journey.

The energy industry has also become focused on decarbonisation. Marcus Lawrence speaks with BKW’s Thomas Zinniker to explore how technology is driving optimised and sustainable business operations. On top of this, we discover how The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), an asset management firm wholly owned by the government of the Republic of South Africa, is tackling sustainability, transparency, diversity and equality in a changing world.

We also take a look at the top 10 offshore windfarms and key sustainability events set to occur throughout 2019.

Enjoy the issue!