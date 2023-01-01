Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Articles

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are now staple practices among corporations and this years’ IWD focus on the ‘e’, including Deutsche Bank’s initiative

The evolving workplace: an interview with Dr. Tana Sessions

In a fast-changing workplace, one where everyone is adapting, Dr. Tana Session’s advice and guidance has proved vital for companies looking to keep up

An ‘ethical tech revolution’ – why tackle the gender gap?

Samantha Karlin, CEO of Empower Global, outlines the value to be gained by addressing tech’s gender gap and seeking diverse perspectives

McKinsey launch new Sustainability Academy for clients

As reskilling workers becomes increasingly important to help businesses on their net zero journey, McKinsey has launched the Sustainability Academy

Ageism in the workplace – the forgotten DE&I factor

Ageism in the workplace is not only prejudice, it damages businesses through lack of diversity. Three experts share their insights and how to tackle ageism

Supply chain D&I: We can all do better

A recent Gartner Survey has found that supply chain organisations at publicly held companies are leading the way with representation of people of colour

Global Gender Gap Report: Time to parity far too long

Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum and co-author of the report, says more needs to be done across the board to accelerate gender parity

Arçelik empowers women to improve D,E&I in manufacturing

Nihat Bayız, Chief Production & Technology Officer of Arçelik, comments on the WE-inTech programme, empowering D,E&I, including women in manufacturing