The August issue of CSO Magazine is live!

Welcome to the August edition of CSO magazine!

For our cover story this month, Dan Brightmore sits down with the Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of Phoenix to learn how the Arizona capital is striving to become one of the most sustainable desert cities in the world.

Next, Armacell’s Amber Jesic discusses how the company is using technology to support sustainable practices in its supply chain.

As innovation continues at its blistering pace, CSO magazine takes a deeper look at how smart city technologies are reimagining urban life.

Elsewhere, Matt High examines how, when it comes to procurement, CPOs need to put sustainable procurement on the agenda.

In this month’s issue, CSO magazine also takes an in-depth look at the world’s top utility companies and the CEOs leading them.

We’ll also examine the top conferences and events you won’t want to miss this year.

Don’t forget to also check out our other company profiles on Prysmian Group, Refinitiv, the City of Brampton and more.

Enjoy the issue!