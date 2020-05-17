Article
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

The August issue of CSO Magazine is live!

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Welcome to the August edition of CSO magazine! For our cover story this month, Dan Brightmore sits down with the Chief Sustainability Officer for the...

Welcome to the August edition of CSO magazine!

For our cover story this month, Dan Brightmore sits down with the Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of Phoenix to learn how the Arizona capital is striving to become one of the most sustainable desert cities in the world.

Next, Armacell’s Amber Jesic discusses how the company is using technology to support sustainable practices in its supply chain.

As innovation continues at its blistering pace, CSO magazine takes a deeper look at how smart city technologies are reimagining urban life.

Elsewhere, Matt High examines how, when it comes to procurement, CPOs need to put sustainable procurement on the agenda.

In this month’s issue, CSO magazine also takes an in-depth look at the world’s top utility companies and the CEOs leading them.

We’ll also examine the top conferences and events you won’t want to miss this year.

Don’t forget to also check out our other company profiles on Prysmian Group, Refinitiv, the City of Brampton and more.

Enjoy the issue!

Mag live
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)