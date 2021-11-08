BMG welcomes new speakers to the Sustainability Live show

Roy Cheung

If plastic production can be sustainable, we are sure to hear from Roy Cheung, Global Head of Sustainability Solutions, Engineering Plastics at Covestro, about how the company is making big changes to support communities to improve their livelihoods and lift them up from the state of poverty. Cheung’s role sees him as an advocate for sustainability within the company who is committed to meeting climate-neutral requirements and promoting a circular economy.

After graduating from China Europe International Business School, Cheung took on various consultancy and research roles with the likes of IMS Health, Instar, Baxter International Inc., and is now focused on Covestro’s position in recycled plastics markets.

Stephan Phang

Stephan Phang works for Diversey, an American provider of cleaning and hygiene products to hospitality and facilities management customers. After six years away from Diversey, Phang rejoined the organisation as its Global Leader for Creating Shared Value and Regional Director of Sustainability. Phang is also an advocate of child production and child protection and is involved with the Anti-Sexual Exploitation of Children in Travel and Tourism (Anti-SECTT).

He has also worked with some of the major players in other industries, including Johnson & Johnson, as its Senior Regional Manager for EHS &CSR, and a Regional Technical Marketing Manager for DuPont—a chemical production company.

Jeff Turner

At Royal DSM, Jeff Turner is the Vice President of Corporate Sustainability, which allows him to make his mark on the company by promoting its core values and sustainability actions. Turner held roles in other companies, such as DuPont, Incub8 and Brand Finance, which involved management, business development and strategising for sustainability.

Royal DSM is responsible for health, nutrition and scientific solutions for creating a better quality of life for all. Along with its commitment to providing access to food, it is also committed to promoting good health, accessing affordable, clean energy, and ensuring sustainable consumption of goods, all in line with the United Nations strategy.

