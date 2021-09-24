Capgemini and Ecologi to plant 20 million trees

Capgemini today announced its commitment to plant 20 million trees by 2030 as part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Trillion Trees Movement. As a leading responsible company, the Group has made a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2025 and net zero by 2030.

While Capgemini’s first priority remains focused on reducing its carbon emissions, in order to reach carbon neutrality, residual emissions will need to be offset through high-quality carbon offsets such as re-forestation. In this context, Capgemini joined the WEF’s Trillion Trees Movement in February 2021 to conserve, restore, and grow one trillion trees around the world, and today is making a commitment to plant a further 20 million trees by 2030. This commitment is consistent with the Group’s carbon reduction goals, which have been validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) as being in line with 1.5°C climate science.

This commitment to forestation builds on Capgemini’s existing tree-planting initiatives, with the Group celebrating on 31st August the planting of its millionth tree in India in just over a year, as part of the “Mission Million Trees” initiative. Moreover, the Group also launched the "Capgemini Forest" in 2019, an initiative inviting individuals and companies to plant trees with our partner Ecologi. More than 310,000 trees have already been planted in the “Capgemini Forest” through this program.

“We are more focused than ever on meeting our net zero objective, and today we are making an ambitious commitment in terms of carbon offsetting through reforestation”, said Shobha Meera, Chief CSR Officer at Capgemini and member of the Group Executive Committee. “We are inspired by the engagement of our partners of 1t.org and are looking forward to building together a more sustainable future.”

Capgemini’s pledge will be recognized at the Global Citizen Live, on September 25, a global event broadcast live for 24 hours with shows and performances to fight against poverty and climate change.

Capgemini is currently accelerating its Group-wide program to meet its net zero commitment, covering emissions from energy, travel, commuting, supply chain, waste and water. The Group is currently switching to 100% renewable electricity (as part of the RE100 initiative), and is transitioning to a fully hybrid and electric vehicle fleet (as part of the EV100 global initiative). As a global leader in digital transformation, Capgemini has also launched sustainability offerings as part of its commitment to help its clients reduce their carbon footprint.