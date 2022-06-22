Article
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

Championing sustainability, TECH LIVE LONDON opens tomorrow

By Becci Knowles
June 22, 2022
Join Sustainability Magazine and partners for a deep dive into how technology is being used to bring about positive change for people and the planet

Organised by Sustainability Magazine publisher BizClik Media, TECH LIVE LONDON will take place this Thursday and Friday (23 - 24 June) at Tobacco Dock in London. 

Easily accessible via Shadwell and Wapping overground stations and the DLR, Tobacco Dock is unaffected by train strikes. With this in mind and with less than 24 hours to go, places are limited. Delegates are advised to register for free now to avoid disappointment on the day.

Incorporating four zones; Technology & AI LIVE, Cyber LIVE, Cloud & 5G LIVE and March8 LIVE, the event will cover a whole host of topics under the sustainability umbrella, from the use of robotics in preserving the ecosystem to making data centres more sustainable, to equality, diversity and inclusion in tech, and more.

Speakers include Inderpal Bhandari, Global Chief Data Officer, IBM; Dr. Anand Rao Global AI Lead, PwC; Jane Fletcher, Experience Design Principal; Kainos Group; Asha Saxena, Founder and CEO Women Leaders in Data and AI (WLDA) and Anna Brailsford,

CEO, Code First: Girls.

James Robey Global Head of Sustainability, Capgemini was a speaker at TECH LIVE LONDON 2021 and says: “Events like these are important for sharing and shaping ideas: it’s only by collaborating across industries that we’ll create the new global systems needed for a #sustainablefuture.”

 

Take a look at the 2022 Agenda and register!

