Chemical reaction: INOVYN publishes Sustainability Report

INOVYN has published its first ever sustainability report outlining the significant progress the Company has made across a wide range of sustainability programmes including responsible production, carbon neutrality, circularity and value to society.

The INOVYN Sustainability Report 2021 uses the international framework established by the Global Reporting Initiative, which is the independent body that sets the benchmark for transparent sustainability reporting.

As well as reporting on its own operations, INOVYN highlights ongoing strategic partnerships with industry associations, including VinylPlus® and Euro Chlor, designed to secure a sustainable and globally competitive future for the wider European chemical industry.

Detailed in the Report is INOVYN’s €1 billion investment over the last 5 years in safety, sustainability and innovation across its European production network, highlights of which include:

Industry-leading safety performance, with a 70% reduction in employee work-related injuries

The creation of a new Clean Hydrogen Business that will cut CO2 emissions across INOVYN and INEOS sites, and drive the wider industry transition towards net-zero

Decarbonization of INOVYN’s plant at Tavaux, France, to deliver emissions savings equivalent to taking 40,000 cars off the road each year

A €30 million contribution to the VinylPlus® programme to recycle more than 1 million tonnes of PVC by 2030

Launch of BIOVYNTM – the world’s first commercially available bio-attributed PVC, which has the same performance and longevity of conventional PVC, but without the fossil.

Geir Tuft, CEO INOVYN, explains the company's motivation: “Demanding sustainability targets are not new to INOVYN. As Europe’s premier chlorvinyls producer we continually push the boundaries, using our expertise and know-how to deliver ongoing improvements to our own products and processes and those of our customers. Not only do we have best-in-class safety performance, but we are taking leadership to drive positive change across our entire value chain, with a significant emphasis on the transition to net-zero.”