Co-op rebrand highlights its climate change commitment

As the UK makes arrangements for the COP26 Climate Change conference, taking place in Glasgow as of the 31st of October, companies are getting behind the event to promote the necessity for action against climate change. While the movement affects all companies in different ways, businesses are doing what they can to encourage sustainability. The recent rebranding of Co-op’s national stores and funeral homes captures the essence of COP26 in a creative way, but how does it support the cause?

The main reason for the rebrand is engagement. The Co-op26 branding is an effort from the grocery store chain to encourage its customers to consider their environmental impact and keep up with the goings-on at COP26. Six of the company’s flagship stores have undergone external rebranding while the remainder of its network of 2,600 food stores and 830 funeral care homes will portray the same message through internal branding and marketing materials. The campaign is also inspired by Co-op’s latest partnership with Count Us In.

Who is Count Us In?

The group is committed to inspiring the masses around the effects of climate change and what they can do to manage their carbon emissions. The group came up with the idea of 16 steps for individuals to drastically reduce their carbon footprints and echo these principles to their peers.