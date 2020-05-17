Article
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

CorPower Ocean and Simply Blue Energy to launch wave energy in the UK and Ireland

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
The Swedish-based wave energy technology company, CorPower Ocean, has partnered with UK-based blue economy project developer, Simply Blue Energy.

The companies have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to develop wave energy projects off the coast of the UK and Ireland.

Simply Blue Energy has identified numerous locations suitable for wave energy projects, and will use CorPower’s technology to produce and export energy as early as 2024.

“We have worked with the team at CorPower over the last 2½ years and they have, during this time, convinced us that they have the ability to bring their technology to the required levels of technical readiness within the timeframes we have agreed,” stated Sam Roch-Perks, CEO of Simply Blue Energy.

“We are also excited to explore the possibility of combining floating wind and wave energy to bring balance to the grid which is so important if we are to increase the reliability and viability of renewable energy.

“We are very excited about the collaboration with Simply Blue Energy which is a dedicated blue economy developer with strong vision and execution capabilities,” remarked Anders Jansson, Commercial Director of CorPower Ocean.

“These commercial projects line up as the next step following our ongoing product verification and certification program.”

“Having a commercial developer investing in projects based on our technology is a significant milestone for CorPower and the wave energy industry as a whole.”

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)