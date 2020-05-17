CSO events

Event: BSR Conference 2019

Location: San Jose, California

Dates: 12-14 November 2019

This year marks the 27th annual BSR conference, one of the most prestigious sustainability events in the business calendar. The theme for this year’s event is ‘The New Climate for Business’. BSR speakers will include global leaders spanning business, sustainability and civil society. Last year’s event, hosted speakers Kate Brandt, Google Sustainability Officer at Google and Marie-Claire Daveu, Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of International Institutional Affairs at Kering.

Event: Sustainable Brands New Metrics 2019

Location: Philadelphia, PA, US

Date: 18-20 November 2019

The Sustainable Brands (SB) New Metrics 2019 event in Philadelphia promises insights from over 300 renowned thought leaders across the business intelligence, finance and sustainability spaces with the aim of driving ways to marry sustainability and profitability. The event is divided between three ‘Educational Tracks’ focusing on Value Creation and Risk Assessment, Next-Generation Metrics, and Integrated Reporting and Investor Relations respectively. Booked speakers include Peter Jones, Head of Sustainability Analytics and Impact at Ikea; Evan Harvey, Global Head of Sustainability at Nasdaq; Sheila Bonini, Senior Vice President of Private Sector Engagement at the World Wildlife Fund; Jim Hanna, Director of Data Centre Community Development at Microsoft; and many more.

Event: POWERGEN International exhibition and summit

Location: New Orleans, US

Dates: 19-21 November 2019

With over 14,000 people attending the 2018 event, POWERGEN International is a must-see summit for generators, utilities and solution-providers engaged in power generation. “The exhibit hall provides an interactive experience personalised to connect attendees with the latest technology and innovations in the conventional and renewable markets from around the world,” reads the event’s website. “The summit and knowledge hubs deliver transformative content including disruption from conventional and emerging, clean and sustained energy sources, niche technologies and the fluctuation of economics and policy.”



Event: Sustainable Ocean Summit

Location: Paris, France

Date: 20-22 November 2019

The World Ocean Council’s Sustainable Ocean Summit marks the latest annual gathering of leaders from the global Ocean Business Community, with the primary focus being the advancement of industrial action regarding responsible and sustainable use of the world’s oceans. Over the course of two and a half days, speakers will address a vast array of inter-sectoral topics, strategies and solutions focused upon restoring and maintaining the health of our seas.

Event: The Global Corporate Sustainability Forum

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

Date: 28-29 November 2019

Bringing together thought leaders, researchers and academics from around the globe, the Global Corporate Sustainability Forum (GCSF) to discuss sustainability-focused innovations and how they can help organisations to address social, environmental and economic issues as part of their CSR initiatives. This year’s theme is ‘Creating Positive Impacts on Sustainability’, addressing the vitality of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals to the increasingly integral world of CSR.

Event: edie Sustainability Leaders Forum 2020

Location: Business Design Centre, London

Date: 4-5 February 2020

The edie Sustainability Leaders Forum is set to host over 300 sustainability leaders from CEOs and sustainability directors, to policymakers and NGOs. The forum includes global names like Unilever, Coca-Cola, P&G, NG, AXA and more. The event is organised by edie, a sustainable business media organisation which provides research and reports for sustainability professionals. It also hosts industry awards which recognise those who are “redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical and responsible business”. The awards include categories such as: ‘consultancy of the year,’ ‘carbon reduction,’ ‘energy efficiency,’ ‘rising sustainability star’ and ‘sustainable supply chains.’

Event: The Sustainability Summit 2020

Location: London, UK

Date: 26 March 2020

Hosted by The Economist, the Sustainability Summit 2020 will be focused primarily on the need for governments and institutions around the globe to significantly upscale efforts to decarbonise industries and drastically cut emissions to keep global warming below 1.5°C. The day-long event will cover the impacts of sustainability goals on economic growth, the current progress toward the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the impacts of environmental issues on mental health, and prospective policies that could help turn the tide against carbon emissions and climate change.

Event: All-Energy Exhibition Conference

Location: Glasgow, UK

Date: 13-14 May 2020

Glasgow’s All-Energy Exhibition and Conference strives to enable the UK renewable low carbon energy community “to interact, conduct business, network and learn, whether face-to-face or online”, according to the organisers. Held annually in Scotland, the event brings together a total audience of around 7,000 and promises to be a must-attend conference for any energy professional.

