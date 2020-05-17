Article
Dassault Systèmes opens sustainability event in Paris.

By Ollie Mulkerrins
May 17, 2020
The Manufacturing in the Age of Experience event will focus on the key trends driving technology and digital transformation.

The Dassault Systèmes Manufacturing in the Age of Experience will take place on 18-19 September 2019, in Shanghai. The event is geared towards sustainable manufacturing and the effect that digital transformation can have on a company as the industry reinvents itself for a more connected and conscious market.

Thought leaders from Accenture, China Centre for information industry development, FAW group corporation, Huawei, ICD and SATS are set to join the CEO’s of Dassault-owned brands DELMIA and NETVIBES EXALEAD to discuss digital trends, best practice for sustainable growth and how to breed a creative environment to foster innovation within its workforce.

The event will feature a number of interactive attractions to educate and engage attendees about the options available for the ongoing shift to sustainable practices. These will include Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, technical workshops, consulting sessions, networking opportunities and a “hackathon” challenge, that will illustrate the complexities of protecting integrated systems in an age of constant connectivity.

Discussions on the use of digital platforms, artificial intelligence, digital twins and robotics are aimed at transforming the way businesses think about the implementation of their operations, and how they can leverage existing skills to get the most from their workforce.

Guided tours of the China International Industrial Fair and a local ABB robotics plant will coincide with discussions on the latest manufacturing trends coming out of China and how these can be used across all industry sectors, with tailored presentations and interviews taking place over one day.

Manufacturing in the Age of Experience is an annual event that engages global thought leaders through education and experience with a view to changing perspectives on the evolution of manufacturing and its future in a competitively driven economy.

 

Find out more information on the event and the discussions around it here:  https://events.3ds.com/manufacturing-age-of-experience

