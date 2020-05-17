Denmark’s Vestas installed 20% of all wind turbines last year

The Danish wind turbine manufacturing, Vestas Win Systems A/S, was responsible for installing 20% of the world’s turbines in 2018.

This is according to figure published by the Global Wind Energy Council, which claims that a total of 20,641 wind turbines were installed to generated 50,617MW of power.

Goldwind came in second position, followed by Siemens Gamesa and GE Renewable, CleanTechnica reported.

“The report underlines that our customers across the globe continue to trust our solutions, and that Vestas as a result led the wind industry on key parameters in 2018,” stated Morten Dyrholm, Group Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications at Vestas.

“2019 will be another busy year for Vestas where we execute our record-high order backlog and continue to invest in sustainable energy solutions that can increase the penetration of wind energy for the benefit of our customers, energy systems and planet.”

More than half of the companies in the top 15 positions are based in China.

“The fact that tier one suppliers gained greater market share in a year when the new installation declined by 3% reinforces that leading global suppliers’ hard work, focusing on product innovation and value-added solutions, has finally paid off,” commented Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC.

“While there are 8 Chinese manufacturers included in the top 15, the picture changes dramatically when sales in the domestic Chinese market are excluded.”

“Aside from Goldwind, none of the Chinese suppliers installed sufficient new wind capacity in the overseas market for any to be included in the top 10 ranking in 2018.”