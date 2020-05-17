Article
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

Edinburgh pledges to become a net-zero carbon city by 2030

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
The Edinburgh City Council (ECC) has announced its commitment to becoming a ‘net-zero’ carbon city by 2030. Scotland has set the target of becoming...

The Edinburgh City Council (ECC) has announced its commitment to becoming a ‘net-zero’ carbon city by 2030.

Scotland has set the target of becoming a net-zero nation by 2045, according to edie.net.

The decision is part of the council’s Corporate Policy and Strategy Committee’s recent report.

The ECC claims within the report that new measures will “safeguard the health and wellbeing of current and future generations as well as the sustainable prosperity of the city as a whole”.

“We can achieve a zero-carbon city by 2030, but we cannot afford for this to be delivered any later than 2037, so we have set this as an absolute limit on reaching this goal,” stated Adam McVey, leader of the council.

“I think it’s important that the Council and this city responds to the challenges that we all recognise are incredibly serious.”

“Our task as a whole Council is to work cross-party to tackle this together, along with our partner organisations across the city – we owe it to future generations to get this right.”

“It’s a massive and definitely daunting piece of work so it needs a clear direction of travel if we’re to do this properly.”

