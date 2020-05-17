Article
EV100 firms urge German government to speed up electric vehicle operations

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
Companies from the EV100 initiative – including Metro AG, E.ON, LeasePlan, Ingka Group, and Vattenfall – have urged the government in Germany to further push its electric vehicle  (EV) operations.

The businesses have called on policy makers to speed up the shift to EVs across the nation.

EV100 is an EV-focused initiative formed by The Climate Group, the non-profit organisation targeting climate action.

The National Platform Future of Mobility (NPM), Germany’s mobility commission, will soon publish recommendations on how the transport sector can reduce emissions by 40-42% by 2030 against a 1990 baseline.

NPM’s recommendations urge the government to take action on the drop costs associated with batteries.

“Electric vehicles are a crucial technology for achieving national climate targets while cleaning up the dirty air in our cities,” stated Helen Clarkson, CEO, The Climate Group.

“Going electric helps companies to lower their emissions and boost long-term competitiveness – and with businesses buying two thirds of new vehicles in Europe, huge market progress can be made well before 2030.”

“Policy makers should listen to growing demand and set an ambitious timeline for switching to EVs nationwide – helping Germany to retain its global leadership in this rapidly evolving sector.”

