Events and Associations

Event: World Future Energy Summit

Location: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Date: 13-16 January 2020

With a projected 33,500 attendees from 170 countries and over 800 exhibitors, the World Future Energy Summit is surely one of the biggest and most influential global events for future energy. Covering energy, water, eco-waste and smart cities, the event’s confirmed speakers thus far include: Daniel Hanna, Global Head of Sustainable Finance at Standard Chartered; Elle Runton, Senior Project Manager for Rethink Plastic, Emirates Nature at WWF; Raman Nanda, CEO of SoftBank Energy; and many more.

Official website: https://www.worldfutureenergysummit.com/#/

Social media links:

https://www.facebook.com/WorldFutureEnergySummit/

https://twitter.com/WFES

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/worldfutureenergysummit/

https://www.instagram.com/worldfutureenergysummit/?hl=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/WFES2013

Event: European Gas Conference

Location: Vienne Marriott Hotel, Vienna, Austria

Date: 27 – 29 January 2020

Hosted by OMV, the European Gas Conference brings together decision makers from the biggest players in Europe’s gas market, with the 2020 event set to feature talks on increasing LNG supplies in Europe, working more closely with the European Commission, the implementation of technologies to increase hydrogen production rates, and much more. Confirmed speakers include, among others: Rainer Steele, CEO of OMV; Edward Winter, Managing Director of Blackrock; Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO of Uniper; and Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee and Head of Department at Gazprom.

Official website: https://www.energycouncil.com/event-events/european-gas-conference/

Event: edie Sustainability Leaders Forum 2020

Location: Business Design Centre, London

Date: 4-5 February 2020

The edie Sustainability Leaders Forum is set to host over 300 sustainability leaders from CEOs and sustainability directors, to policymakers and NGOs. The forum includes global names like Unilever, Coca-Cola, P&G, NG, AXA and more. The event is organised by edie, a sustainable business media organisation which provides research and reports for sustainability professionals. It also hosts industry awards which recognise those who are “redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical and responsible business”. The awards include categories such as: ‘consultancy of the year,’ ‘carbon reduction,’ ‘energy efficiency,’ ‘rising sustainability star’ and ‘sustainable supply chains.’

Official website: https://event.edie.net/forum/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI7dvp6LDu5AIVCLLtCh0_1AQXEAAYASAAEgLBxPD_BwE

Social media links:

https://event.edie.net/forum/?utm_source=edie.net

https://twitter.com/edie

https://www.facebook.com/edie.net

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/edie/

Event: Fossil and Renewable Energy – Fourth International Conference

Location: Houston, Texas, USA

Date: 17-19 February 2020

The United Scientific Group’s F&R Energy conference gathers academic experts from around the globe to share innovations in the energy sector, and spur change for the better in global energy markets. Over three-days, thought leaders, academics, engineers and business executives will speak about current trends, emergent technologies, fresh strategies to tackle challenges in energy industries around the world and how new paradigms will reshape the energy landscape. Keynote speakers will include: Zhifeng Ren from the University of Houston; Andrew Barron, Director of the UK’s Energy Safety Research Institute (ESRI); Sibudjing Kawi of the National University of Singapore; Daniel Su from the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, Philadelphia; and many more.

Official website: https://energy-conferences.com/

Event: The Sustainability Summit 2020

Location: London, UK

Date: 26 March 2020

Hosted by The Economist, the Sustainability Summit 2020 will be focused primarily on the need for governments and institutions around the globe to significantly upscale efforts to decarbonise industries and drastically cut emissions to keep global warming below 1.5°C. The day-long event will cover the impacts of sustainability goals on economic growth, the current progress toward the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the impacts of environmental issues on mental health, and prospective policies that could help turn the tide against carbon emissions and climate change.

Official website: https://events.economist.com/events-conferences/emea/sustainability-summit-london#overview

Event: Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo

Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Date: 28-30 April 2020

The Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo (EHVTE) in Stuttgart will offer attendees the chance to hear from and speak with over 450 manufacturers and service providers from across the hybrid, electric vehicle (EV) and battery supply chains. Offering the chance to glean insights from industry leaders on the latest innovations and solutions, EHVTE promises to be one of the best destinations for industry players in 2020.

Official website: https://www.evtechexpo.eu/en/Home.html

Social media links:

https://www.facebook.com/evtechexpoeu

https://twitter.com/evtechexpo_EU

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ9aHVn22DwKLHzzLnEfN9A

https://www.linkedin.com/company/electric-&-hybrid-vehicle-technology-expo-europe/

Event: All-Energy Exhibition Conference

Location: Glasgow, UK

Date: 13-14 May 2020

Glasgow’s All-Energy Exhibition and Conference strives to enable the UK renewable low carbon energy community “to interact, conduct business, network and learn, whether face-to-face or online”, according to the organisers. Held annually in Scotland, the event brings together a total audience of around 7,000 and promises to be a must-attend conference for any energy professional.

Official website: https://www.all-energy.co.uk/

Event: Cleantech Forum Europe

Location: Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Date: 18-20 May 2020

The 16th annual Cleantech Forum Europe, set over three days, brings together the biggest players in the clean technology space, along with government representatives and investors, for discussion, networking and opportunities to strike new partnerships. Keep an eye out for updates on speakers and the event’s programme in the coming months.

Official website: https://www.cleantech.com/event/cleantech-forum-europe/