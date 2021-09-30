Female-run businesses are financially stronger, says report
Addition has published a new report, ‘Women in Business’ which highlights how female business owners have managed their companies more effectively through the pandemic and beyond, in comparison to their male counterparts.
The survey of business leaders across the UK showed that companies with female leaders were:
- Financially stronger
- Required less government support
- Made fewer redundancies
The future of female leadership highlighted
“Our national reports give detailed insights into how businesses are coping with every aspect of running their business and help us to understand future trends or potential concerns”, said Graham Davies, Addition Founder and CEO.
The data showed:
- 40% more male-run companies had their cash flow impacted in the pandemic compared to female owners
- 25% of all male-run businesses required a government grant to survive - as opposed to only 15% of female owners. In fact, male-run firms needed more Bounce Back Loans, Government Grants and the Furlough Scheme.
From business to governance, female leaders rule
As Angela Merkel leaves office and Afghan female professionals adjust to their new lives - either under Taliban rule or in a new country - it’s worth remembering how well female leaders led their countries through the Covid-19 virus.
The Centre for Economic Policy Research and the World Economic Forum published results showing that female leaders were more concerned about loss of life, than taking an economic hit.
- Tourism is New Zealand’s biggest export, but Prime Minister Jacinda Arden halted holidays to the country with plans to only reopen once the vaccine rollout has been completed
- In Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has led a free vaccination campaign. Earlier this week, she was awarded by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, for pushing forward with the implementation of the goals. “Even though we are in the midst of a big crisis globally everywhere, we still want to celebrate Bangladesh’s achievements”, said Professor Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and Network President