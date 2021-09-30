Female-run businesses are financially stronger, says report

Addition has published a new report, ‘Women in Business’ which highlights how female business owners have managed their companies more effectively through the pandemic and beyond, in comparison to their male counterparts.

The survey of business leaders across the UK showed that companies with female leaders were:

Financially stronger

Required less government support

Made fewer redundancies

The future of female leadership highlighted

“Our national reports give detailed insights into how businesses are coping with every aspect of running their business and help us to understand future trends or potential concerns”, said Graham Davies, Addition Founder and CEO.

The data showed:

40% more male-run companies had their cash flow impacted in the pandemic compared to female owners

25% of all male-run businesses required a government grant to survive - as opposed to only 15% of female owners. In fact, male-run firms needed more Bounce Back Loans, Government Grants and the Furlough Scheme.

From business to governance, female leaders rule

As Angela Merkel leaves office and Afghan female professionals adjust to their new lives - either under Taliban rule or in a new country - it’s worth remembering how well female leaders led their countries through the Covid-19 virus.

The Centre for Economic Policy Research and the World Economic Forum published results showing that female leaders were more concerned about loss of life, than taking an economic hit.