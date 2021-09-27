A first look at TRSDC’s new regenerative tourism project

Constructed for sustainable tourism

The high-level architectural design will consider all aspects of sustainability in the construction and operation of the facility. The TRSDC is committed to building the resort to meet the standard for the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. It will achieve this through an intricate design process, incorporating measures to reduce the resort’s energy consumption and rainwater harvesting to create a flourishing natural space in the surrounding valley.

The company will utilise the materials from the excavation stage of the project, meaning that no materials will be brought in for the main infrastructure. The project will utilise the mountain’s natural stone for interior and exterior walls and concrete will be mixed using local sources of sand and stone.

‘Desert Rock is one of the most dramatic desert landscapes in the world, which is why we wanted to use the architecture as a way to honour and respect it’, says Chad Oppenheim, Founder of Oppenheim Architecture. ‘By utilizing natural materials and integrating the resort into the rock, guests can connect physically with the destination and experience Saudi Arabia’s stunning, natural beauty’.