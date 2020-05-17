Article
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

Greenhouse gas emissions fell by 2.5% in the UK in 2018

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Greenhouse gas emissions in the UK dropped by 2.5% in 2018, marking the sixth consecutive year of decline. The nation’s emissions fell to 449mn tonne...

Greenhouse gas emissions in the UK dropped by 2.5% in 2018, marking the sixth consecutive year of decline.

The nation’s emissions fell to 449mn tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent during the review period, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), Reuters reported.

However, last year emissions fell at a slower pace than the 3% in 2017 and 6% in 2016.

The country is the second largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions in Europe, after Germany.

SEE ALSO:

The UK’s emissions have declined by 43.5% against a 1990 baseline. This means the nation is more than halfway to meeting its target, which is legally binding.

The target agrees to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050, against a 1990 baseline.

In 2018, the UK saw record levels of output in regards to renewable power, according to the BEIS preliminary report.

“If we are to avoid climate chaos, we have to do much more: business as usual means more extreme weather, species extinctions and a grim future for young people,” stated Mike Childs, Head of Research at Friends of the Earth, the international environment-focused network.

UKemissionsClimate ChangeCarbon Dioxide
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)