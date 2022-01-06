How does Wayfair promote diversity in the workforce?

Through its leadership strategy, education of staff and external stakeholders, the development of organisational structure and working with employee resource groups (ERGs), are the key pillars driving Wayfair’s sustainability efforts.

In the report, Global Head, Culture & Inclusion, KeyAnna Schmiedl, says, ‘In the last year, we have faced challenge after challenge: a global pandemic, heightened awareness around racial justice and systemic inequities, and changes in our workplace’.

‘While we are proud of what we have been able to accomplish, we know that there is so much more work to be done. We will continue to build on this foundational work to ensure that a sense of belonging replaces and conquers systemic biases and inequities’.

