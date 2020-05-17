Article
Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

HSBC UK launches range of green financing

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
The London-based financial institution, HSBC UK, has announced the launch of a new green finance proposition.

The range of services include a Green Loan, a UK industry first Green Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) and a Green Hire Purchase, Lease and Asset loan.

“With the Government committing the UK to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, sustainability is increasingly important for companies of all sizes,” stated Amanda Murphy, Head of Commercial Banking at HSBC UK.

“We can now support their aspirations through our comprehensive Green lending proposition, which supports businesses as they pursue sustainable and environmentally-focused activities.”

The range will be available for small to medium enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporations.

“We have seen strong demand from businesses since launching the Green Loan pilot last year, so we are confident this suite of green finance products will support our customers to meet their sustainability agendas,” commented Rob King, Head of Sustainable Finance at HSBC UK Commercial Banking.

“Our customers are asking for more green finance products to support their specific ambitions.”

“Our offering allows our customers to showcase their green credentials to stakeholders by demonstrating that a portion of their funding is ring-fenced for genuine environmental and sustainability activities.”

“Many stakeholders are now considering a company’s green credentials when making decisions about whether to work with, work for or invest in that company.”

