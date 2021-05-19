Investis Digital promotes employee mental health with Mind

Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, has announced that it will embark on a global initiative to empower its employees to take charge of their well-being, while raising money for two well-known mental health organizations: Mind and DBSA.

Investis Digital is headquartered in London, with a revenue of £20m and has worked with Rolls-Royce and Vodafone. Mind is also based in London and campaigns for respect for those experiencing a mental health problem. DBSA (Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance) is based in Chicago and facilitates support groups for those dealing with depression or bipolar.

Between March and April 2021, Investis Digital's UK and US offices participated in a 30-day challenge, to bring awareness to organisations that promote mental wellness and physical health.

The collective goal was to do over 6000 miles of various exercise that were all tracked within a Strava team app, an app that allows teams to aggregate their achievements in fitness.

Investing in mental wellness

In March, employees in the UK met their goal by covering 7880km in 31 days and raised close to £4,000 for Mind, a mental health charity that offers information and support to anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

"At our 2021 kick off we asked our UK team for ideas that we could get behind as a group to help us all break the continued challenge of lock down”, said Adrian Goodliffe, Senior Managing Director, Europe. “A team exercise goal won the vote, and with Mind being our employee nominated charity for this year, we used the program as an opportunity to raise awareness of the great work that Mind does in support of mental health."

Following the success of its UK office challenge, the company's US office continued the charitable effort with employees voting and choosing the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), a nonprofit organization that provides hope, help, support, and education to improve the lives of people who have mood disorders.

During the month-long April challenge, employees raised nearly $3000 and covered 1200 miles through cycling, hiking, walking, running, and rowing.

In both instances, Investis Digital matched the fundraised amount.

"Investing in mental wellness is crucial to ensuring that our employees can be their best and reach their potential here at the company and in their personal lives”, said Don Scales, Global CEO. “The pandemic has shined a light on the need to address anxiety and stress in the workplace but more importantly what businesses can do to help their employees thrive."

Creating a space of wellbeing

Additionally, Investis Digital hosts standing mid-week meditation sessions in partnership with the Mindfulness Studio. These initiatives are aimed at creating a space of wellbeing and promoting a healthy pause in the workday so that employees can reflect and recharge.

The company also has an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) in the US that provides access to licensed counselors who can help employees cope with fear, anxiety, and other concerns.