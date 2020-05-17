The June issue of CSO Magazine is now live!

Welcome to the June issue of CSO Magazine!

On the cover of this month’s issue, Elena Bou, InnoEnergy’s Director of Innovation, discusses the company’s approach to sustainability.

“InnoEnergy was founded to contribute to the energy transition and to help solve Europe’s energy challenges – anything that we do should help to reduce the cost of energy, reduce greenhouse emissions and secure the energy supply,” says Bou.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Sandeep Arora, Vice President of Global Sourcing and Strategy at SPX Transformer Solutions, reveals how his firm’s supply chain management strategy is improving digitisation. Meanwhile, Paul de Vreede, Vice President of Sustainability and Strategic Initiatives at naked Retreats, focuses on how sustainability and luxury go hand in hand.

Exterran’s Director of Supply Chain of Middle East and Asia, Suraj Devadiga, comments on how the company is embracing technology to transform the oil and gas sectors. Capgemini’s Dr James Robey offers an exclusive insight into how to drive engagement on sustainability issues.

In addition, English Tea Shop and Zeelo also feature in the June issue, discussing transparency and smart transportation.

Finally, CSO Magazine looks at the top 10 green companies, according to Corporate Knights. The list features Shinhan Financial Group Co, Prologis, Inc. and Ørsted.

Enjoy the issue!