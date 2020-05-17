KPS Global receives recognition for sustainability

KPS Global, an industry-leading producer of insulated panel systems, has been honoured with a 2019 SEAL Award for business sustainability.

Winning in the ‘Environmental Initiative’ category, KPS was joined by other globally recognised companies, such as Bridgestone Tyres, Coca-Cola and adidas.

The SEAL (sustainability, environmental, achievement and leadership) awards are awarded each year to businesses that exhibit strong environmental and sustainability initiatives, gauged by criteria such as impact metrics, innovation, investment and sharing of insights.

Revolutionising design

It was KPS’ development of its FUSIONFRAME system that earned it the award. Developed at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Fort Worth, Texas, FUSIONFRAME is an insulted polyurethan walk-in cooler and freezer panel, which provides superior thermal performance to traditional wooden frames and with a comparable level of structural integrity.

The design reduces expended heat, condensation and panel-joint icing - a holistic improvement which enables for increased energy-efficiency and therefore fewer emissions.

In a press release on the company’s website, Mike Eakins, CEO, said, “We are thrilled to receive this SEAL Business Sustainability Award in the Environmental Initiative category for our FUSIONFRAME system.

“It is significant because a reduced carbon footprint and other environmental considerations should be top-of-mind when installing valuable new cooler or freezer equipment that will be relied upon to perform sustainably for a number of years.”

“This award confirms our commitment to innovate environmentally sensitive and sustainable products in our industry while simultaneously rewarding our team’s hard work,” he commented.

Keeping up the momentum

No stranger to spearheading eco-friendly changes within the industry, KPS also announced its intention to use HFO (hydrofluroolefin) formula refrigerant in December 2019.

“The HFO system is a more environmentally friendly, sustainable alternative to CFC, HCFC, and HFC systems,” explained Steve Pearson, General Manager. “Our new urethane panel insulation system is categorized as having zero ozone depletion potential and a global warming potential of less than one.”