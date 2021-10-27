Mace partners with Demand Logic to optimise HYLO

Mace – the global consultancy and construction firm – has selected Demand Logic to support them in delivering the energy and maintenance optimisation of one of London’s most exciting new buildings, HYLO.

It involves the transformation of a 1960's building into a twenty-nine-storey landmark tower, boasting 270,000 square feet of high-end mixed-use space, including 261,000 square feet of premium offices on 28 floors and 17,000 square feet of retail space.

Initially, Demand Logic’s market-leading insight will be utilised to support Mace and their contractors during the commissioning, ensuring an optimised performance of the property before occupation and throughout fit-out periods, as well as continuous monitoring.

Logical step

Demand Logic has been working with Mace over several years on various projects, where the business utilised Demand Logic’s award-winning building analytics software to improve maintenance, increase occupier comfort and identify areas for energy savings. The new project with Mace MEP extends Demand Logic’s long-standing partnership with the group.

Chris Connelly, Operations Director at Mace, explains: “Demand Logic are assisting Mace MEP in the drive to reduce carbon emissions throughout the life cycle of our projects. The introduction of Demand Logic on HYLO is providing our team with interpreted data to allow inefficient control of the MEP system to be identified and remedied during commissioning ensuring energy usage is minimised."

"In addition we have found the system provides a suitable overview of the BMS system commissioning allowing my team confidence when scheduling key activities,” he adds.

Mike Darby, CEO and Co-founder of Demand Logic, says: “We are pleased to be supporting Mace MEP on the commissioning of such an exciting project such as HYLO. We’re confident that through our platform we’ll be able to support Mace and their contractors to deliver an optimised property at the PC stage – utilising the market-leading insight of Demand Logic to proactively identify and resolve snags prior to occupation. It’s another strong collaboration and adds to HYLO as an exemplar low carbon iconic building.”

Meanwhile, Demand Logic has also announced that its generating 1,042,343,671 monthly data values from across their entire portfolio. The new development at HYLO will add over 40m data points to the monthly ingested data, supporting the company’s goal to contribute to improving the energy efficiency across its partners’ buildings.