Marqeta, rePurpose & Cornershop for recycled plastic cards

Card issuing platform Marqeta has announced a new initiative to offer customers the choice to issue physical cards made from recycled plastic, in a partnership with rePurpose Global to offset its plastic footprint.

Latin American grocery delivery platform Cornershop, recently acquired by Uber, will be the first customer to issue recycled cards through Marqeta to new Cornershop delivery shoppers globally.

Plastic emissions targeted in Latin America

Marqeta will let its customers order physical cards made from 43% recycled material, offered in partnership with its card fulfillment partner Perfect Plastic Printing.

This new product is part of a continued focus on plastic neutrality for Marqeta, with the company also entering into a partnership with rePurpose Global to reduce its plastic footprint.

Marqeta has committed to work with rePurpose Global to remove 380,000 pounds of nature-bound plastic from the environment in 2021 and channel it towards sustainable reuse.

rePurpose Global’s efforts on Marqeta’s behalf will offset the creation of roughly 34m cards.

It is estimated that 37 metric tonnes of plastic enters our oceans each year, with 74% of plastic never recycled.

Even if the world’s governments meet the ambitious commitments they have set for themselves, annual plastic emissions could reach 58m tonnes by 2030.

Sustainability does not require sacrificing quality

The team at Marqeta is excited for this new sustainable development.

“Marqeta is excited to be able to offer recycled cards to our customers like Cornershop, and to partner with a social enterprise like rePurpose to reduce the environmental impact of the plastic cards we issue”, said Jason Gardner, Founder and CEO of Marqeta. “This is a key step for Marqeta toward our eventual goal of plastic neutrality. It’s crucial that as a company we take it upon ourselves to be positive stewards of the environment, and by helping our customers reduce their plastic footprint, we also reduce our own.”

Cornershop are proud of the sustainable collaboration.

“We applaud Marqeta for taking the initiative with this new recycled card product, and for reducing the environmental impact of plastic cards”, said Oskar Hjertonsson, Founder and CEO of Cornershop by Uber. “It offered us an opportunity to be environmentally conscious, without sacrificing the quality and durability of the cards used by Cornershop delivery shoppers, which is a true win-win.”