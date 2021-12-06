Article
Sustainability

McKinsey & Co. acquires third sustainability organisation

By Tom Swallow
December 06, 2021
undefined mins
McKinsey & Co. has acquired Materials Economics to further its capabilities for sustainability consulting to support businesses in their green transitions

With multiple resource shortages, coupled with the demand for renewable sourcing, industries are under strict, somewhat self-imposed, deadlines to meet climate change targets.

Knowledge is critical when developing a business and McKinsey & Co. is committed to providing the best sustainability insights, which has resulted in the acquisition of three companies that support sustainable initiatives. One of these companies is Material Economics, a consultancy with experience in top-tier management that specialises in sustainability. 

The acquisition of the company is driven by the growing demand for sustainability and will turn McKinsey Denmark and the Nordics into one of its key knowledge bases. The Material Economics team consists of former consultants and experts with a passion for sustainability, who work internationally with a base in Stockholm, Sweden. 

McKinsey & Co. drive sustainability through insights

‘The transition to a sustainable future is the biggest challenge of our time and has in recent years become a high priority issue for many, if not all, of our clients’, says Senior Partner and Managing Partner for McKinsey & Co. Denmark, Klaus Dallerup

In early-2021, McKinsey also acquired two other businesses with knowledge of sustainability: Vivid Economics, a strategic economics consultancy with applications in sustainability and macroeconomics, and Planetrics, a provider of a climate analytics platform. 

‘Tasks related to sustainability are today one of our largest business areas, and we are now seeing how the transition is gaining momentum in large companies, in the financial sector, among investment companies and in start-ups. The conditions for jointly accelerating the work with sustainability for local and global clients based in the Nordic region have never been better’. 

For more sustainability content, check out the latest issue of Sustainability Magazine


Learn more about Sustainability LIVE and view the speaker lineup for the hybrid conference, coming to London in February 2022.

SustainabilityRenewableMckinseyandCoMaterialEconomics
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)