Moody’s diversity, equity and inclusion report 2020

Today Moody’s has released its inaugural Stakeholder Sustainability and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) reports, which detail Moody’s commitment to sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

Financial services company Moody’s is headquartered in New York and has a revenue of $417m. The company has made significant progress on its environmental sustainability and DE&I commitments through 2020, from exceeding its climate promises to meeting the growing global demand for ESG capabilities from consumers.



At Moody’s, diversity is strength

The 15 page document reviews the company’s diversity and inclusion journey to date, race, ethnicity and gender data and investments in black equity.

“The work of breaking down barriers for underrepresented groups in the workplace, in finance and in society starts with advancing Black culture”, said DK Bartley, Chief Diversity Officer. “This year, we’re proud to have pledged $2.2 million to support the Black communities where we live and work – and close the gap in finance and tech.”

Across its many offices, the message of welcoming every demographic of employees is clear.

“The best thing about working at Moody’s is the culture of collaboration between people of different backgrounds and cultures – seeing that in action really drives home the message that diversity is our strength”, Ronald Chan, Assistant Vice President, Government & Public Affairs, and Co-Chair of Moody’s LGBTA BRG (APAC).

According to the report, 33% of Moody’s executives are women, a 7% increase from 2018 and 33% of senior management are women.

“Moody’s commitment to promoting inclusivity is exhibited through the culture, development and services we have in place to support women, people of colour and LGBTQ+”, Melanie Hughes, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We invest in this because we believe it is essential for everyone’s success.”

Satisfied customers and partners have seen that Moody’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is not just a PR stunt.

“During our partnership, Moody’s has supported various research projects and initiatives that explore challenges and promote solutions to issues businesses face when establishing DE&I best practices. We look forward to our continued partnership with Moody’s to advance inclusive workplaces in the region.”

Peter Sargant, CEO, Community Business, Diversity and Inclusion in Asia Network (DIAN).

Moody’s continues to improve representation

Moody’s holds its suppliers to the same high standard as itself, ensuring suppliers embody similar principles. The Supplier Diversity programme at Moody’s provides businesses owned by underrepresented groups with equal access to opportunities to conduct business with Moody’s.

Moody’s recently pledged 5% of its 2021 procurement budget toward integrating women-owned businesses into its supply chain.

“We know Moody’s has an important role in improving representation in the financial sector, and now is the time”, concluded DK Bartley. “Moody’s is continuing on the road to becoming a more diverse and inclusive company.”