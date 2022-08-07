New Lotus Legal Director to lead diversity and inclusion

As well as her new Director responsibility, Tang is Lotus’s acting Data Protection Officer and leader of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives (DEI) across the company.

“I’m also proud to lead DEI at Lotus. We are further developing our framework to educate ourselves about how to correct inequities and lead inclusively. I am personally committed to support the company’s roadmap to promote equality” she adds.

Tang joined Lotus in September 2019. She received this promotion to Director having performed well as the Head of Legal & Compliance for Lotus since March 2021. Before that, she was director for multiple law firms in London where she utilised her knowledge and skills to support legal proceedings regarding commercial disputes, cross-border proceedings and investment activities.

