The November issue of CSO magazine is now live!

By Marcus Lawrence
May 17, 2020
The November issue of CSO magazine is now live! As oil reserves run low and less environmentally impactful energy solutions take root, huge LNG project...

As oil reserves run low and less environmentally impactful energy solutions take root, huge LNG projects around the world are underway to capitalise on demand for the abundant fuel source. According to its VP for Projects and Operations in Asia, Mark Lowman, McDermott is ideally positioned to outstrip the competition as an LNG enabler. “McDermott is one of the most experienced engineering and construction firms in the industry,” he says, adding that its expertise is married with end-to-end project delivery. “The key differentiator for McDermott is that we can perform an entire LNG project from start to finish,” he says. Our cover story this month drills down into the strategy and technologies driving McDermott’s stellar LNG capabilities.

Outside the energy market, we spoke with Andy Wood, CEO of Southwold-based drinks company Adnams, about the company’s extensive sustainability strategy, the environmental challenges of the wider industry, and how CSR is becoming integral to success in modern business. We also have expert comment from EDF and Smurfit Kappa regarding EV charging infrastructure and sustainable packaging respectively.

This month’s Top 10 takes a look at the world’s largest dams, and the biggest upcoming events from around the world are highlighted in our Events and Associations section.

Don’t forget to check out our in-depth profiles on Microsoft, REC Solar, LSG Sky Chefs, Centrica, and many more.

Enjoy the issue!

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)