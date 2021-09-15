PepsiCo to cut plastic usage in new sustainability move

PepsiCo has announced that the company will begin to reduce the use of virgin plastic and expand its SodaStream sparkling-water business in an effort to combat plastic waste.

The brand launched the effort under a new initiative called "pep+," with the aim to cut the use of virgin plastic per serving in half by 2030 and to use 50% of recycled material in all plastic packaging.

pep+ will guide how PepsiCo will transform its business operations: from sourcing ingredients and making and selling its products in a more sustainable way, to leveraging its more than one billion connections with consumers each day to take sustainability mainstream and engage people to make choices that are better for themselves and the planet.

"pep+ is the future of our company – a fundamental transformation of what we do and how we do it to create growth and shared value with sustainability and human capital at the center. It reflects a new business reality, where consumers are becoming more interested in the future of the planet and society," said Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo's Chairman and CEO.