PepsiCo to cut plastic usage in new sustainability move
PepsiCo has announced that the company will begin to reduce the use of virgin plastic and expand its SodaStream sparkling-water business in an effort to combat plastic waste.
The brand launched the effort under a new initiative called "pep+," with the aim to cut the use of virgin plastic per serving in half by 2030 and to use 50% of recycled material in all plastic packaging.
pep+ will guide how PepsiCo will transform its business operations: from sourcing ingredients and making and selling its products in a more sustainable way, to leveraging its more than one billion connections with consumers each day to take sustainability mainstream and engage people to make choices that are better for themselves and the planet.
"pep+ is the future of our company – a fundamental transformation of what we do and how we do it to create growth and shared value with sustainability and human capital at the center. It reflects a new business reality, where consumers are becoming more interested in the future of the planet and society," said Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo's Chairman and CEO.
The three pillars of progression
Pepsi says pep+ drives action and progress across three key pillars, bringing together a number of 2030 goals under a comprehensive framework:
Positive Agriculture: PepsiCo is working to spread regenerative practices to restore the Earth across land equal to the company’s entire agricultural footprint (approximately 7 million acres), sustainably source key crops and ingredients, and improve the livelihoods of more than 250,000 people in its agricultural supply chain.
Positive Value Chain: PepsiCo will help build a circular and inclusive value chain through actions to:
- AchieveNet-Zero emissions by 2040
- BecomeNet Water Positive by 2030
- Introduce more sustainable packaging into the value chain
Positive Choices: PepsiCo continues to evolve its portfolio of food & beverage products so that they are better for the planet and people, including by:
- Incorporating more diverse ingredients in both new and existing food products that are better for the planet and/or deliver nutritional benefits
- Expanding its position in the nuts & seeds category, including leadership positions in Mexico, China, and several Western European markets;
- Accelerating its reduction of added sugars and sodium through the use of science-based targets across its portfolio and cooking its food offerings with healthier oils; and
- Continuing to scale new business models that require little or no single-use packaging, including its global SodaStream business.