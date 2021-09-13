Provis wins “Sustainability Award' in Dubai

Provis, a real estate services company, has won the Sustainability award – Proptech category during the Smart Built Environment Awards 2021 ceremony held recently in Dubai. Provis was recognised for:

Its outstanding efforts in utilising technology to achieve significant energy savings

Adopting a series of international green practices to make its business and communities under its management more sustainable

Implementing effective sustainability strategies to safeguard the environment.

A firm sustainability strategy has led to customer happiness

In the first 6 months of 2021, Provis achieved significant energy and utility savings worth AED 3.4mn across 12 Provis managed communities, surpassing its initial 6-month target of AED 1.85mn.

The company successfully reduced over 7,000 tonnes of carbon emissions and conserved more than 17mn kWh of energy driven by chilled water and energy-optimisation initiatives, representing a 14% increase compared to what was achieved during the same period last year. The company is also aiming for a 2 to 3% increase in its yearly energy savings targets by the end of 2022.

Provis has been nominated as finalist in three other categories at the “Smart Built Environment Awards 2021”, which are:

“Property Management Company of the Year”

“Customer Happiness Award”

“Industry Personality of the Year”.

"We are extremely proud to be recognised at the Smart Built Environment Awards for effectively adopting technology to make our business and communities greener”, said HP Aengaar, CEO at Provis. “Our hard work has paid off, and we have been able to deliver on our promise. Our sustainability strategy was developed in line with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (UN SDGs) and is cascaded across the organisation. We have introduced several technological and sustainable innovations aligned with these goals that have lowered our overall environmental footprint and positively impacted the environment, our communities, our employees and the wider community.”