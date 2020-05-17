Article
Ralph Lauren pledges to set emissions targets by 2020

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
The American fashion company, Ralph Lauren, has announced its commitment to set science-based targets by 2020.

The clothing manufacturer has also pledged to source 100% renewable energy for its operations by the end of 2019, edie.net reported.

The firm recently published its Design the Change strategy, focusing on renewed global citizenship and sustainability.

Ralph Lauren will target efficiency, industry collaborations and renewable energy in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint.

“When Ralph founded our company more than 50 years ago, he did so with the conviction that whatever we create is meant to be worn, loved and passed on for generations,” commented Patrice Louvet, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ralph Lauren.

“This philosophy is deeply embedded in our culture, our brands and our Purpose–to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style.”

“It also inspires Design the Change, a strategy that will accelerate our efforts to create a positive impact on society and a more sustainable future.”

The company offset 10% of the total electricity-related emissions within its US operations and 31% of store-related electricity-related emissions in its Europe operations last year through the purchase of renewable energy certificates.

