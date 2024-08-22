SAVE THE DATE: Sustainability LIVE Diversity & Inclusion

Explore the future of diversity and inclusion

Focusing on understanding diversity and inclusion, overcoming barriers, building inclusive cultures and celebrating success, those attending Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion will have the chance to take part in interactive and thought-provoking panel discussions.

The Impact of AI on Diversity & Inclusion

AI is shaping today’s workplaces, rapid advancements made in the technology are resulting in a significant uptake in adoption. In this panel, expert leaders will discuss the implications of AI for diversity and inclusion, explore the challenges and how it can enhance efforts within organisations.

Key talking points will include the risk of embedding bias in AI systems, the importance of developing inclusive technologies and the role of diversity and inclusion leaders in guiding ethical AI practices.

The Diversity & Inclusion Forum

Those attending this panel will delve into the multifaceted nature of diversity and inclusion in sustainability, exploring how intersecting identities shape environmental challenges and solutions. This panel will highlight the importance of embracing complexity and fostering inclusivity to create truly sustainable outcomes.

The Social Impact Panel

Exploring the critical intersection of social impact and diversity within corporate strategies, this panel will examine how inclusive practices drive meaningful social exchange, enhance corporate responsibility and support sustainable growth.

