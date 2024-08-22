Article
SAVE THE DATE: Sustainability LIVE Diversity & Inclusion

By Georgia Collins
August 22, 2024
Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion
Sustainability LIVE launches a new event for 2024 focused on diversity and inclusion, taking place on 12 November

Marking a significant milestone in Sustainability LIVE’s ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable future and celebrating and championing diversity, equity and inclusion, Sustainability Magazine proudly presents Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion.

The event is designed to bring together individuals from various backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the unique contributions that each person can offer. 

It is inspiring to witness the tremendous growth of Sustainability LIVE since its launch in 2022. Sustainability Magazine was established to showcase real people, managing large enterprises who implement sustainability and ESG strategies daily and to be a single source of truth for influential movers and shakers to listen, learn and network. 

Glen White, CEO and Founder of BizClik

Highlighting the importance of diversity and promoting inclusivity, Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion is a platform for meaningful dialogue and exchange centred around diversity and inclusion, addressing challenges, initiatives and strategies for positive change.

Through a series of keynotes, panels and fireside chats, Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion – virtually streamed around the world – will provide attendees with the chance to engage with thought leaders, advocates and peers who are passionate about driving positive change in diversity and inclusion.

The launch of Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion further builds on our dedication to empowering future leaders of tomorrow and is a testament to our commitment to being a voice and platform for all leaders driving inclusivity and uplifting minority groups. I'm proud of all we have achieved together and I look forward to continuing this important work

Glen White, CEO and Founder of BizClik

Explore the future of diversity and inclusion

Focusing on understanding diversity and inclusion, overcoming barriers, building inclusive cultures and celebrating success, those attending Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion will have the chance to take part in interactive and thought-provoking panel discussions.

The Impact of AI on Diversity & Inclusion

AI is shaping today’s workplaces, rapid advancements made in the technology are resulting in a significant uptake in adoption. In this panel, expert leaders will discuss the implications of AI for diversity and inclusion, explore the challenges and how it can enhance efforts within organisations. 

Key talking points will include the risk of embedding bias in AI systems, the importance of developing inclusive technologies and the role of diversity and inclusion leaders in guiding ethical AI practices. 

The Diversity & Inclusion Forum

Those attending this panel will delve into the multifaceted nature of diversity and inclusion in sustainability, exploring how intersecting identities shape environmental challenges and solutions. This panel will highlight the importance of embracing complexity and fostering inclusivity to create truly sustainable outcomes. 

The Social Impact Panel

Exploring the critical intersection of social impact and diversity within corporate strategies, this panel will examine how inclusive practices drive meaningful social exchange, enhance corporate responsibility and support sustainable growth. 

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

Sustainability LIVEDiversityInclusion
