Sky sets out a decarbonisation pledge

The Comcast-owned mass media business Sky has become the latest company to make a commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

The plan (called ‘Sky Zero’) that Sky has established states it will achieve this goal by enacting the following:

Increasing the energy efficiency of its technology.

Designing its production studios sustainably.

Creating all of its content using net-zero carbon.

Overhauling its corporate and logistics fleet to be electric.

Assisting its partner companies to make a similar change.

Planting trees, mangroves and seagrass to absorb CO2 that cannot, at present, be cut from operations.

“We are entering a critical decade on the long road to climate recovery, and all businesses have the opportunity to accelerate progress and become part of the solution,” said Jeremy Darroch, CEO.

“Every business depends on and is fundamentally connected to the environment, and we have a responsibility to protect it. We need to take action now – because the world can’t wait.”

“We’re on the journey, and we want to bring everyone with us. Sky Zero will transform our business, advocate for change and inspire our 24 million customers to go zero.”

An ambitious but welcome plan

Aligning its goal with the United Nationals Global Compact’s Business Ambition for limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5°C, Sky’s decision is very likely to resonate within the industry and make other media companies take notice.

In a highly competitive market, many companies are finding that superior efforts to combat climate change put them a step ahead with consumers.

In a study conducted by Cone Communications, 92% of 1,000 person sample said they were more likely to trust a company that supported social or environmental issues, with 88% stating such measures would even make them more loyal to a brand. Sky’s decision, therefore, doesn’t just make ecological sense; it makes business sense too.

“We hope that Sky’s pledge will inspire and support customers and communities to live a lower-carbon lifestyle so the impact will be felt throughout the country,” commented Tanya Steele, CEO WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature).

“We are running out of time to act. More companies urgently need to follow Sky’s lead and commit to a science-based target limiting global temperature rise to no more than 1.5°C.”