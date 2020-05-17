Article
Smurfit Kappa to invest in sustainability upgrades at Swedish flagship mill

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
The Dublin-based packaging company, Smurfit Kappa, has announced plans to increase investment into its flagship kraftliner mill in Piteå, Sweden.

The financing will be used to fund a series of upgrades to the mill, all of which will focus on sustainability and efficiency.

The upgrades will be made to the site’s cooking plant and recovery boiler, with the mill also receiving the installation of high-spec purification filters and an advanced combustion system.

“This latest investment is a very positive step for the mill,” noted Per Sward, CEO of the Piteå Paper Mill.

“The upgraded cooking plant and recovery boiler will unlock pulp production and pulp quality and help us to become even more efficient, which will benefit both our people and the wider community.”

“This investment builds on our commitment to help create a sustainable future by building a profitable business based on responsible principles,” stated Laurent Sellier, COO of Smurfit Kappa Paper Europe.

“Sustainable innovation plays a vital role in ensuring that the communities surrounding our sites are part of our long-term vision.”

