Sustainability LIVE: D&I - One Day to Go

In just one day, Sustainability LIVE will continue to expand its global event series by hosting Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion.

The virtual event will explore the vital connection between sustainable development and diversity & inclusion, equipping attendees with the knowledge they need to craft a better tomorrow.

Throughout the day, attendees can hear exclusive keynote presentations and panel discussions from some of the leading sustainable executives globally from companies such as Accenture, Rakuten TV and Carlsberg.

Join us tomorrow at Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion and discover how to enhance innovation, leverage greater collaboration, and drive positive change.

In a world that is dependent on every sustainable decision we implement, Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion provides us with the platform we need to join the movement towards a sustainable future.

To get your free virtual ticket, click here.