Sustainability LIVE: D&I - One Day to Go

By Sophie Rice
November 11, 2024
Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion will be taking place tomorrow
Tomorrow, Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion will enhance connections between the leading diversity and inclusion leaders

In just one day, Sustainability LIVE will continue to expand its global event series by hosting Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion.

The virtual event will explore the vital connection between sustainable development and diversity & inclusion, equipping attendees with the knowledge they need to craft a better tomorrow.

Throughout the day, attendees can hear exclusive keynote presentations and panel discussions from some of the leading sustainable executives globally from companies such as Accenture, Rakuten TV and Carlsberg.

Join us tomorrow at Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion and discover how to enhance innovation, leverage greater collaboration, and drive positive change.

In a world that is dependent on every sustainable decision we implement, Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion provides us with the platform we need to join the movement towards a sustainable future.

To get your free virtual ticket, click here

Discover the speakers

A range of sustainable executives will be sharing their wealth of knowledge tomorrow through many inspirational keynote presentations and panel discussions.

By joining us tomorrow, you can gain exclusive insights from sustainable pioneers including - 

  • Peter Zerp, Supplier Inclusion & Diversity Client Program Lead at Accenture
  • Furkan Karayel, Founder of Diversein.com
  • Rosanna Duncan, Former Chief Diversity Officer at Palladium
  • Julie Folmer-Niemann, Head of DE&I at Carlsberg
  • Liesbeth Oost, Head of ESG at JVH Gaming & Entertainment
  • Javier López Gómez, Global Head of Corporate Sustainability at SGS
  • Fabiana Cumia, Communications & ESG Director at Rakuten TV
  • Sanjay Lobo, CEO of OnHand
  • Jim Rottman, Former Global Head of Culture and Inclusion at Volvo Cars
  • Stuart Branch, Executive Board Director at The Weetbix Food Company
  • Javette Hines, Global Head of Supply Chain Development, Inclusion and Sustainability at Citi
  • Taylor Amerman, Director of Social Impact at CDW
  • Sourav Roy, CEO of the Centre for Big Synergy
  • Ainur Amanzholova, Head of Talent, Culture and Inclusion at BAT Kazakhstan
  • Peter  Mousaferiadis, Founder & CEO of Cultural Infusion
  • Tanya Morton, Director of Customer Success Engineering at MathWorks
  • Helen Milner, CEO of the Good Things Foundation
  • Adam Karnama, CEO of Spritju
  • Caroline Creven Fourrier, Chief Diversity Officer at Roche Group
  • Aliza Ayaz, Senior Consultant at TORI Global

To learn more about a selection of these sustainable executives and explore what they will delve into tomorrow, click here.

Julie Folmer-Neimann, Head of DE&I at Carlsberg

Before the event, we caught up with Carlsberg’s Head of DE&I, Julie Folmer-Niemann, to discover what she hopes to achieve through our event tomorrow, as well as her predictions for the future of our industry.

I’ve always believed in the power of sharing knowledge in DE&I. When one organisation makes progress in DE&I, it creates ripple effects that benefit everyone, making industries more inclusive as a whole. I’m thrilled that this event is free, which opens doors for those who are just starting out or curious about DE&I. It’s all about making positive change accessible to as many people as possible and I’m happy to be part of it.

Julie Folmer-Niemann, Head of DE&I at Carlsberg

Explore the panels

Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion will present three engaging panels that will dissect some of the most prominent topics in the industry today.

In just one day, you can have the incredible opportunity to explore.

The Impact of AI on Diversity & Inclusion

Featuring Sourav Roy, CEO of the Centre for Big Synergy, Helen Milner, CEO of Good Things Foundation, Peter Mousaferiadis, CEO & Founder of Cultural Infusion and Adam Karnama, Founder of Spritju, this panel discussion will explore a prominent piece of technology across a number of industries - AI.

Our speakers will explore the benefits and challenges this technology creates in many organisations, as well as provide useful insights that will allow organisations to harness AI to create an equal and diverse workforce.

The Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Forum at Sustainability Live London 2023

The Diversity & Inclusion Forum

Featuring Peter Zerp, Supplier Inclusion & Diversity Client Program Lead at Accenture, Javier López Gómez, Global Head of Corporate Sustainability at SGS, Javette Hines, Global Head of Supply Chain Development, Inclusion and Sustainability at Citi and Ainur Amanzholova, Head of Talent, Culture & Inclusion at BAT Kazakhstan, this panel discussion will explore the multifaceted nature of diversity and inclusion in sustainability.

Join us tomorrow and discover the importance of fostering inclusivity and embracing complexity into our sustainability agendas.

The Social Impact Panel

Featuring Sanjay Lobo, CEO of OnHand, Taylor Amerman, Director of Social Impact at CDW, Aliza Ayaz, Senior Consultant at TORI Global, Tanya Morton, Global Director of Customer Success Engineering at MathWorks, this panel discussion will explore the crucial relationship between social and impact in corporate strategies.

Connect with the evolving sustainability field tomorrow and discover how you can transform your business by aligning your diversity goals with social impact.

Sanjay Lobo MBE, CEO of OnHand

My goal at this event is to inspire attendees with practical, achievable ways to bring D&I to life through impactful, sustainable action.

I hope to spark new conversations, build connections and empower organisations to integrate their social and environmental commitments with their D&I goals in a way that feels genuine and attainable. 

If each person leaves with even one actionable insight or partnership idea, I’ll consider it a success—because, at the end of the day, it’s about collective progress that we can all be part of.

Sanjay Lobo, CEO of OnHand

EventSustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion
Companies
SGS Group
Weetabix
Carlsberg
JVH Gaming & Entertainment
OnHand
